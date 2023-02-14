Men's deodrant, roses, bouquets, chocolates: Blinkit sees jump in special orders on Valentine's Day

As people across the country celebrate Valentine's Day today, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa said that the company has witnessed more than the usual orders for men's deodorant. Taking to Twitter, Dhindsa posted a graph which showed the sales for men's deodorant picking on February 14.

"Seeing more than usual orders for men’s deodorant. Looks like love is in the air... or is that just a pleasant scent?," he wrote in the caption.

Earlier in the day, the Blinkit CEO shared that more than 10,000 single roses and 1,200 bouquets were already delivered by the company till 10 am on February 14.

"More than 10k single roses, 1200 bouquets already delivered. Good start to Valentine's day," he said.

Not just deodorant and roses, but chocolate has also emerged as a popular choice among individuals on Valentine's Day. Dhindsa on Tuesday also mentioned that the orders for chocolate on Valentine's Day are expected to cross that of 'Chocolate Day' which was on February 9.

"Should easily cross the orders for chocolates we did on Chocolate day itself. Conclusion: Chocolate is a love language," he mentioned.

Thirty per cent of all orders on the quick commerce platform are orders placed for someone else, said Dhindsa.

The uptick in orders is on the back of Valentine's day and the week leading up to it, which is celebrated by people all over the country.

Valentine's week begins on February 7 with Rose Day. Followed by that, in order, are Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentine's Day.

On Chocolate Day, Dhindsa had shared an update on the orders placed on the platform. "It's just 3.15 pm and we've already sold more chocolates than what we do in a week. #HappyChocolateDay," he stated.

