Mercedes E-Class, Toyota Fortuner, gold, and more: Netizens shocked after groom gets gift worth crores

In Noida, a wedding celebration became the talk of the town and beyond, as a video capturing the grandeur of the event went viral. The occasion was marked by an announcement that left guests and netizens alike in sheer astonishment.

As the voice echoed through the venue, it detailed a list of gifts that were nothing short of princely: a dining table, two luxury vehicles—a Mercedes E-Class and a Toyota Fortuner—and a treasure trove comprising 1.25 kilograms of gold along with 7 kilograms of silver.

The footage, shared by an Instagram user named Vinit Bhati, showcased the moment a man meticulously read out the items from a paper to an audience whose reactions ranged from disbelief to awe.

"Ek dining table hai, do gaadi, ek Mercedez Benz, ek Fortuner, kul milaake 1.25kg sona hai aur 7kg chaandi (There is a dining table, two cars including a Mercedes E-Class and a Toyota Fortuner apart from 1.25kg gold and 7kg silver)," the man was reading out the list of items from a paper to the guests.

This display of wealth at the wedding sparked a frenzy on social media platforms, with many users expressing their disapproval of what they perceived as an excessive show of affluence. Some criticized the groom's family, equating them to a "begging bowl in disguise," while others questioned the legality of such transactions, pointing out that dowry is a punishable offense.

This video has received 11 million views on Instagram and was widely shared by netizens. However, the video's comments section was removed owing to harsh remarks from people all over the internet.

The trend of hosting grand weddings in India is deeply rooted in cultural practices and societal expectations. Families often go to great lengths to organize elaborate ceremonies, considering it a once-in-a-lifetime event that merits significant splurging. The exchange of lavish gifts is seen as a way to showcase prosperity and social standing.

While these grand weddings contribute to the spectacle of Indian celebrations, they also draw attention to issues of wealth disparity and the stark contrasts that exist within society. Critics argue that such ostentatious displays of wealth in weddings reflect an unequal distribution of resources and can perpetuate societal norms that prioritize opulence over more meaningful aspects of the union.

