Messi or Ronaldo?, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma?: Rahul Gandhi makes stunning revelations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that he prefers football over cricket and Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo. In a recent rapid-fire interview, the senior Congress leader was asked to choose between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two of the biggest names in cricket. He also had to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the biggest names in football.

On cricketers, Gandhi said: "Either one as I am not a huge cricket fan. I know that's not a good thing to say." He also highlighted that he prefers football over cricket. He chose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that Messi is a "better player".

• Sweating it out at the gym or cozying up for a Netflix binge?



• The classic Godfather or the iconic Dark Knight?



• The magic of Messi or the finesse of Ronaldo?



• A smooth, clean shave or embracing the bold Bharat Jodo beard?



Here is a thrilling ride of choices in this… pic.twitter.com/pYNNUxazci — Congress (@INCIndia) September 24, 2023

However, the MP mentioned that he ‘liked Ronaldo's kindness’ but would probably prefer Messi if he was ‘running a football team’.

Apart from favourite sportpersons, Wayanad MP tackled a series of rapid-fire questions, ranging from favourite movies, alternative career choices and more.

On being asked between his Bharat Jodo beard and clean-shaven look, "I am never too concerned about beard hai, nahi hai. I am okay with everything."

When asked to choose between Bharat and India, a major political debate at the moment, Rahul Gandhi replied, "India that is Bharat." Rahul Gandhi picked fitness over Netflix; he couldn't decide between Indian and Chinese cuisine because both are his favourites.

“Sweating it out at the gym or cozying up for a Netflix binge? The classic Godfather or the iconic Dark Knight? The magic of Messi or the finesse of Ronaldo? A smooth, clean shave or embracing the bold Bharat Jodo beard? Here is a thrilling ride of choices in this rapid-fire round with Rahul Gandhi at The Conclave 2023," the Congress X handle shared.

Rahul Gandhi said he would choose both Godfather and Dark Knight since it is a difficult choice and both films are very profound.

Gandhi responded that he could have become 'anything' if he hadn't been a politician. "When I am talking to my nephew and his friends, I am a teacher. When I am in the kitchen, I am a cook. Politician is just one frame of me. We all have many different frames," Rahul Gandhi said.

Also Read: 'Great signs ahead of the World Cup': Netizens erupt in joy after Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill smash centuries against Aus