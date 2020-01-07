MHT CET application process begins; checkadmit card, exam dates, fee details

The application process for Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) has kicked off on Tuesday. The application process will conclude on February 29, 2020. Candidates can apply for the examination by visiting the official website mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

MHT CET application fee:

The application fee for the General category candidate is Rs 800. And, for reserved categories and PwD is Rs 600. In case, any candidate who miss the deadline will be allowed to submit application fee from March 1 to March with an additional fee of Rs 500.

MHT CET important dates:

The admit card for the MHT CET exam will be released on April 5. Candidates can download their admit card till April 23, 2020. The candidates can apply for the examination by visiting the official website mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. The MHT CET examinations will be held from April 13 to April 17 and from April 20 to April 23, 2020. Group-wise shifts will be announced by the CET Cell later. The MHT CET examination is for admission to undergraduate professional courses in engineering, pharmacy and agriculture for academic year 2020-21.