'Might be a Jhulan or Harman in stands today,' says Nita Ambani with over 19,000 girls cheering for MI

Mumbai Indians’ thrilling win against Kolkata Knight Riders saw the participation of over 19,000 girls from all over Mumbai, who were cheering and supporting every winning moment by the Mumbai team.

The young girls were from 36 NGOs and it had 200 special children. The event is part of Reliance Foundation and Mumbai Indians’ initiative Education and Sports for All (ESA).

As part of the ESA initiative — #ESADay — the MI versus KKR match was dedicated to inspiring the girl child.

Nita M. Ambani, Chairperson, Reliance Foundation and Owner, Mumbai Indians, said, “I am quite overwhelmed. Look at the energy, the excitement and the enthusiasm in the stadium. ESA matches are always special. This year, we have 19,000 girls in the stadium from different NGOs. Many of them are seeing a live cricket match for the first time. It’s a very emotional day for all of us."

“Today’s match is about celebration of women in sports. I wanted to highlight that girls have a right to education and sports. I hope all these girls and those watching on TV have the courage to follow their dreams and achieve whatever they want. That’s the reason why we have called all of them today to just feel inspired and take a lot of courage back home.”

Ambani was hopeful of the fact that some of the girls in the stands could become the next superstars of the country in future. “There might be a Jhulan here or a Harmanpreet here, not just cricket but a superstar in the future from any sport. They can be achievers on the global stage and win accolades for India.”

Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women's team captain and Mumbai Indians captain in the WPL was there at the toss to support this particular event, a celebration of women in sports. The Mumbai Indians wore a special jersey for the game - the Mumbai Indians WPL jersey - to demonstrate their support and make a strong statement, both domestically and internationally, about the right to education and sports for girls.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets