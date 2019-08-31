Mission Mangal box office collection Day 15: Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan film is a 'Super Hit'; earns Rs 178 crore

Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal is a declared winner at the ticket window. The film which has emerged as Akshay Kumar's highest-grossing film so far has raked in Rs 178.11 crore so far. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has affirmed Mission Mangal as a super hit.

#MissionMangal inches closer to *lifetime biz* of #2Point0 and emerge Akshay Kumar's highest grossing film... [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 3.87 cr, Tue 3.43 cr, Wed 3.15 cr, Thu 3.05 cr. Total: 178.11 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 30, 2019

"#MissionMangal inches closer to lifetime biz of #2Point0 and emerge Akshay Kumar's highest-grossing film [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 3.87 cr, Tue 3.43 cr, Wed 3.15 cr, Thu 3.05 cr. Total: 178.11 cr. India biz," he tweeted.

#MissionMangal biz at a glance... Week 1: 128.16 cr [8 days] Week 2: 49.95 cr Total: 178.11 cr India biz. SUPER-HIT.#MissionMangal benchmarks... Crossed 50 cr: Day 3 100 cr: Day 5 150 cr: Day 11 175 cr: Day 14 India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 30, 2019

The film has achieved the feat of Rs 150-crore in just 11 days of its release, becoming Akshay's second-fastest film after 2.0 to do so. The movie has also proved to be a milestone in Khiladi Kumar's carrier as it is his biggest opener till date as well as his tenth hit in a row.

Mission Mangal did well despite facing stiff competition from John Abraham's Batla House, which has also done well, earning over Rs 86.04 crore in two weeks of its release. The weekend, however, may not be a cakewalk for both Akshay and John as superhit film Baahubali star Prabhas' Saaho is which released on Friday is expected to do bumper business.

Mission Mangal revolves around India's mission to Mars that was powered by a women-dominated team of scientists at ISRO. The movie shows how the mission braved one trouble to another from finances, weather and even personal challenges of the scientists to achieve this momentous feat.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Mission Mangal's stellar star cast includes Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. Mission Mangal hit the screens on August 15 along with John Abraham's Batla House.