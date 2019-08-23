Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar's film inches closer to Rs 150-crore mark

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal is inching towards Rs 150-crore mark in India. The film could make big gains in the upcoming week as no big movie is lined up for release this week. Riding on Akshay Kumar's popularity and a huge star cast, Mission Mangal has proven itself to be unstoppable, raking in around Rs 127.23 crore in just eight days India. The next four days could bring in around Rs 32-35 crore collection for the film, which will take its total earning to Rs 156 crore, said film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, adding that Mission Mangal was eying Rs 180-200 crore lifetime collection.

Mission Mangal's box office collection has shot off to Mars on the back of positive reviews from audiences and critics. Released on Independence Day, the movie banked on the extended weekend that followed to increase its earnings - a manoeuvre that paid off well. Mission Mangal also opened rather well, becoming the second biggest-opener of the year after Salman Khan's Bharat.

Here's a look at Mission Mangal's box office collection over the first week:

Day 1: Thursday (August 15) - Rs 29.16 crore

Day 2: Friday (August 16) - Rs 17.28 crore

Day 3: Saturday (August 17) - Rs 23.58 crore

Day 4: Sunday (August 18) - Rs 27.54 crore

Day 5: Monday (August 19) - Rs 8.91 crore

Day 6: Tuesday (August 20) - Rs 7.92 crore

Day 7: Wednesday (August 21) - Rs 6.84 crore

Day 8 - Thursday (August 22) - Rs 6 crore (approx)

Mission Mangal, directed by Jagan Shakti, revolves around India's mission to Mars that was powered by a women-dominated team of scientists at ISRO. The movie shows how the mission braved one trouble to another from finances, weather and even personal challenges of the scientists to achieve this momentous feat. The multi-starrer received mostly positive reviews. BusinessToday.In review said, "Mission Mangal is not a perfect film -- in fact, it has multiple flaws. Nevertheless, it is an enjoyable ride to Mars." Mission Mangal has a stellar star cast featuring Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub.

Also read: Mission Mangal Review: Vidya Balan is the star of this flawed but enjoyable ride to Mars

Also read: Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar gives 10th successful film in a row