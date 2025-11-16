'Money is useless': CA earning Rs 30 lakh a year says life changed after a brain haemorrhage

A 42-year-old chartered accountant, TC Verma, once lived what he calls a “settled, secure, comfortable” life - a stable job, a Rs 30-lakh annual package, and five houses to his name. In a detailed video shared on X by educator Dinesh Wadera, Verma recounts how a sudden medical crisis in 2021 shattered that stability and reshaped every part of his life. His account - calm but deeply personal - has drawn wide attention online.

The clip opens with Verma describing life before the illness: working as an auditor with Lancer Footwear, financially secure, and confident about the future. Nothing, he says, hinted that everything was about to collapse without warning.

“I was a CA earning ₹30 lakh a year… owned 5 properties… a life everyone thought was ‘settled’. Then a brain hemorrhage changed everything. While I fought for my life, my wife lied and abandoned me! Money doesn’t matter now! “



— Dinesh Wadera (@dineshwadera) November 16, 2025

That collapse came on 4 July 2021, when he suffered a brain haemorrhage. The health emergency unfolded quickly, leaving him with no awareness of what was happening. Doctors later discovered 18 blood clots in his brain. He explains that he had to go through six surgeries, and each procedure came with serious risks. The recovery process was slow and difficult, and the surgeries left long-term effects on his memory, mobility and ability to communicate.

In the video, Verma says that after the surgeries, he could not speak, recognise people or react normally. He recalls that when he was first brought to the institution, he was “in a very bad condition,” unable to communicate even basic needs. For months, he says, he did not understand where he was or who was around him. The trauma affected both his physical ability and his mental clarity.

With consistent therapy, he began to recover small abilities. He says it took time before he could sit independently, form words and respond properly to people around him. Even now, he continues to live with paralysis on one side of his body. Yet he mentions that he feels “mentally… completely fit,” and that his mind is now clear enough to understand everything that has happened over the last three years.

A substantial portion of the video focuses on what happened with his family. Verma describes events that, according to him, he only understood much later. He says he believed he was being taken to a hospital in Gurgaon for further treatment, but he was instead left at a charitable centre. “My wife left me here… I did not know about it,” he says in the video. He adds that his family informed the organisation that they could not take care of him because their children were young and they had no capacity to manage his condition. He mentions that in the last three years, he has seen his family only a handful of times.

Verma has been living at the charitable home ever since. He says the staff and therapists at the centre became his main support system.

According to him, he arrived unable to speak, but today he can communicate clearly, walk short distances with help and take part in basic daily activities. He notes that he has watched many other patients at the centre recover fully and return to their homes, and he describes the organisation’s structure and treatment model as “very good.” He credits the team for treating him with patience and helping him regain a sense of independence.

Over time, his experience deeply changed his perspective on life, work and relationships. Verma says that his income, his properties and his former lifestyle did not provide comfort during his most difficult days. He reflects on how his external success mattered very little when he suddenly depended on others for survival. “Money is useless. Social service is useful,” he says in the video, calling this one of the biggest lessons he has learned in the last three years. He adds that the illness forced him to understand which people stood by him and which did not.

He also uses the video to share a broader message. Verma urges families to carefully think before leaving an unwell relative in someone else’s care. He says organisations like the one he lives in can provide medical and emotional support, but families should remain involved in the recovery process, because that connection gives patients strength and reassurance. At the same time, he acknowledges that such institutions are essential for people who need long-term rehabilitation and cannot receive that level of care at home.