Monsoon Update: IMD issues red, orange alerts for Bihar, other states; warns of flooding, landslides in these regions 

IMD rain alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued red and orange alerts for various states and regions of India during the next two days. The weather office issued a red alert for Bihar, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. The Met department also issued an orange alert for parts of Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

A red alert has been sounded for Bihar on July 12 whereas extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail in Meghalaya and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 12-13. The weather office has also predicted fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand during the next five days and in Uttar Pradesh on July 12.

Extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur over isolated pockets of west Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 12. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail over east Rajasthan during the next five days.

An orange alert has been issued for Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on July 12 and heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to prevail in parts of Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya on July 12-13. Arunachal Pradesh is also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls from July 12-13.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Jharkhand on July 12-14 and Odisha during July 14-16. Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa during the next five days. Parts of south India such as coastal Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala are also likely to witness similar weather conditions during the next three days.

While Coastal Andhra Pradesh will likely record light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall on July, south interior Karnataka will witness these weather conditions on July 13-14. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 14-16.

The Met department said heavy to very heavy rain showers can also cause localised flooding, landslides and flash floods in several parts of the country. The weather office has also advised people to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and stay away from vulnerable structures.

