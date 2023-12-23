Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra faces domestic violence accusations, alleged assault on wife

Vivek Bindra, a well-known motivational speaker and influencer on social media, faces accusations of domestic violence against his wife. Noida's Sector 126 police have confirmed the registration of a case against him, initiated by his brother-in-law, Vaibhav Kwatra.

The complaint, lodged by Kwatra, brother of Bindra's wife Yanika, alleges an incident at the Supernova West Residency in Noida's Sector 94, where the couple resides.

In the early hours of December 7, a family dispute between Bindra and his mother, Prabha, escalated alarmingly when Yanika intervened. According to police reports, what began as a heated argument turned violent, resulting in Bindra physically assaulting Yanika. Distressing footage of the alleged assault has circulated widely on social media, purportedly showing severe injuries sustained by Yanika.

Details outlined in the First Information Report (FIR) state that Bindra reportedly took Yanika into a room, where he allegedly pulled her hair and subjected her to physical assault. The complaint further claims that Yanika's hearing has been impaired due to the alleged assault, alongside the destruction of her mobile phone.

Bindra, the CEO of Bada Business Private Limited (BBPL) and a social media figure with a vast following on YouTube and Instagram, also finds himself embroiled in an alleged scam, as per Indian motivational speaker and YouTuber Sandeep Maheshwari.

Maheshwari released a video on his YouTube channel titled "Big Scam Expose," presenting accounts from students who claim to have been misled by Bindra's company. The video, which refrained from explicit naming, triggered suspicions pointing towards motivational speaker Vivek Bindra as the presumed figure behind the purported 'scam'.

Responding to these insinuations, Bindra took to his YouTube channel to counter the allegations. He questioned the veracity of Maheshwari's claims and highlighted the absence of outreach from Maheshwari's team seeking his side of the story.

The tension escalated when Maheshwari uploaded another video titled "Stop Vivek Bindra #StopVivekBindra" on YouTube. However, Bindra staunchly refutes any involvement in the alleged misconduct.