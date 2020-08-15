MS Dhoni announces retirement from all forms of international cricket

Former Indian Team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced retirement from all forms of international cricket. The former India captain brings down the curtain to a 16-year-long international career.

Dhoni is regarded by many cricket experts as one of the best captains and wicketkeepers in the history of Indian cricket. Till last year Dhoni was a regular feature in the Indian One-Day International cricket team. However, since the conclusion of the 2019 Cricket World Cup rumours of Dhoni's retirement from cricket had been floating as he had taken a break from the game in 2019.

He was on the only skipper to win all three major International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies - the World Cup, the World Twenty20 and the Champions Trophy.

In an Instagram post, Dhoni wrote: "Thanks. Thanks for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

Dhoni in his lucrative career has played 90 Tests in which he scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He has also played 350 ODIs in which he has scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. Dhoni has also played 98 T20Is for India in which he has scored 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60.

MS Dhoni had retired from Test cricket in 2014 in the middle of a Test series against Australia. In 2017, he decided to step down from limited-overs captaincy after which Virat Kohli took over as captain.

