MS Dhoni plays golf with former US President Donald Trump; check out photo

In a rendezvous at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, former India cricket captain MS Dhoni took to the golf course with none other than former US President Donald Trump. Just a day after witnessing the thrilling US Open men's singles quarterfinal clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, the sports icon indulged in a friendly round of golf alongside the 45th President of the United States.

The exclusive golf outing was reportedly hosted by Donald Trump, and it was captured and shared on social media by Hitesh Sanghvi, a Dubai-based businessman. Sanghvi, who had the privilege of accompanying Dhoni on this sporting adventure, posted a snapshot on his Instagram account.

In an Instagram post, Sanghvi expressed his gratitude, saying, "Golf with @mahi7781, @realdonaldtrump and @rajiv.knack.......thank you mr president for hosting us 🙏🙏🙏." The image swiftly garnered attention from fans and followers around the world, who were thrilled to see these two bonding over a round of golf.

This wasn't the first time Dhoni and Sanghvi were seen together during their US trip. Just a day earlier, the duo, accompanied by a mutual friend, made an appearance at the prestigious US Open, further adding to the excitement surrounding their stateside adventure.

For MS Dhoni, this unique golfing experience comes on the heels of his recent left knee surgery in a Mumbai hospital earlier this year. The surgery raised hopes among fans of seeing him back in action in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year. Dhoni, who masterfully led the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title, had undergone the procedure following the culmination of the tournament.

The renowned sports orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is part of the BCCI medical panel and has worked with several top Indian cricketers, including Rishabh Pant, successfully operated on Dhoni's left knee. Throughout the IPL season, Dhoni had been playing with substantial strapping on his injured knee. While he exhibited his usual finesse behind the stumps as a wicket-keeper, his mobility was limited while batting, often finding himself lower down the batting order.

