MS Dhoni stops to click picture with traffic cop outside Ranchi stadium; post goes viral

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most famous cricketers in the world, is known for his humility and calm demeanor. The cricketer is once again winning hearts on social media for clicking a picture with a traffic cop outside the Ranchi stadium. A few days ago, Dhoni was spotted at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium (JSCAS). While he was entering the stadium, Dhoni stopped to click a picture with a traffic cop. The picture has gone viral on social media. Dhoni regularly visits Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium to train and keep himself fit for the upcoming cricket season. The cop shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “Recent Click MS Dhoni Sir.”

Fans also came forward and left sweet messages in the comment box. One fan wrote, “Kitna true and lovely personality hai Maahi sir ya Arijit Singh. Itna great hone ke baad bhi itna down to earth hai.”

“Mahi Mahi, I am proud to be passed out from Gossner college Ranchi were Msd did his Bcom..” wrote another one.

Currently, the former captain of the Indian cricket team is in Ranchi. Along with taking his usual practice sessions, he also takes long road trips with his vintage luxury vehicles.

Last month, Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday with his loved ones, including his beloved dogs. His days now consist of working out, going to the gym, driving his vehicles and motorcycles, and spending time with his family.

Almost everyone believed that this would be his last year wearing the yellow Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shirt. By winning the event, he doubled the happiness of his fans. But he made his fans more happy because, along with winning his sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) championship with CSK, he also declared that he was not yet finished.

Even while wishing Dhoni a happy birthday on social media, his CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja said he was looking forward to playing with him again the next year. It gave away the possibility that Dhoni would participate in the IPL in 2024.