'Mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe': Shah Rukh Khan reacts to high prices of Aryan’s clothing brand

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan recently launched his own luxury streetwear brand, D'YAVOL X. Soon after the launch, the brand became the talk of the town for its exorbitant prices -- from a jacket worth over a whopping Rs 2 lakh, a white T-shirt with a printed design priced at Rs 24,400 and a hoodie worth Rs 45,500, among others.

Yesterday, actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to conduct his routine #AskSRK session, where as usual, he answered his fans on a wide-ranging topic, including one about his son Aryan Khan’s high-priced luxury streetwear brand D’Yavol X.

During the session, a fan wrote to Khan, "@iamsrk ye dyavol x ke jacket thoda sa 1,000-2,000 wale bhi bana do.... Wo wale khareedne me to ghar chala jayega #AskSRK" (Please make Dyavol x jacket for Rs 1,000-2,000. The ones that are there, will have to give away houses to buy those).

To this, the Pathaan actor replied, “Yeh D’Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe…kuch karta hoon..!! #Jawan” (D’Yavol people don’t sell anything to me also for less price…let me do something).

Take a look here:

Yeh D’Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe….kuch karta hoon..!! #Jawan https://t.co/PLW9WUd6mg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

Soon after Aryan Khan launched his collection on April 30, netizens rushed to the official website of D'YAVOL X to get their hands on the products. However, they were shocked to learn the prices of the clothes available on the website.

Several users took to social media to share their views on the 'insanely high' prices of these products.

SRK’S X Jacket sold out within hours

The Signature X jacket, priced at Rs 2,00,555, was completely sold out within a few hours after the launch, according to D'YAVOL X. The Signature X jacket, personally signed by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was sold out just a day after the launch.

"To those of you who got your hands on our Signature X jacket - the special package is heading your way! A special thank you to everyone who experienced issues with our payment gateways and persevered. The demand for the limited 30 pieces has been immense, despite our teething issues. Thank you for taking this ride with us!," D'YAVOL X had said in an Instagram post.