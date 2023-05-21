Mukesh Ambani visits Siddhivinayak Temple with Akash, Shloka, Prithvi ahead of MI vs SRH

Ahead of the first IPL match of the day between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai team owner and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani was seen at the famous Siddhivinayak Temple along with his son Akash Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta and his grandson, Prithvi Ambani.

In a viral video doing rounds on social media, the billionaire can be seen coming out of the temple, holding his grandson Prithvi in his arms. Meanwhile, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani are also seen following them.

Mumbai Indians (MI) are facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 69th match of the IPL 2023 currently at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai is sixth on the IPL 2023 points table with seven wins in 13 matches and this is a must-win match for them. On the other hand, SRH is at the bottom of the table.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said that MI is focused on playing the best cricket and winning the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad to give themselves a chance to reach the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

In today's match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl. Sharma said that they want to chase because of the nature of the pitch and added that they are comfortable doing it.

Meanwhile, Vivrant Sharma's 69 and Mayank Agarwal's 83 have powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to 200 runs in 20 overs.

