Mumbai: 25-year-old Model killed in hit-and-run in Bandra as speeding tanker strikes bike

In a tragic hit-and-run incident in Mumbai, a young model lost her life after being run over by a water tanker in the upscale Bandra area.

The victim, Shivani Singh, 25, a resident of Malad, was riding on a motorcycle with her friend when the accident occurred.

The water tanker reportedly struck them on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Bandra around 8 p.m. on Friday, NDTV quoted sources as saying.

Singh was thrown off the motorcycle due to the impact and tragically came under the wheels of the speeding water tanker, sources reported. Her friend, however, survived the incident.

The tanker’s driver fled the scene immediately after the crash, abandoning the vehicle at the site.

Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the driver responsible.

In recent months, Mumbai has witnessed several fatal hit-and-run accidents. Some of these incidents involved high-profile individuals, including relatives of political leaders or businessmen, and luxury vehicles like BMWs or Porsches.