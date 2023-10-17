Mumbai airport flight operations to remain suspended for 6 hours today; here's why

Flight operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain suspended for six hours today, October 17, for runway maintenance work. According to a statement by the CSMIA, flight operations will be shut from 11 am to 5 pm.

"As a part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, both runways - RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on October 17, 2023 from 1100 hours to 1700 hours," CSMIA said in a statement.

This scheduled temporary closure is a part of CSMIA's annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued to airlines and other stakeholders six months ago, the CSMIA said.

The primary objective of the scheduled temporary closure is to undertake repair and maintenance activities essential to uphold the airport's infrastructure to the highest standards.

"This yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoon is a part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts, ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger-first approach at the core of our operations," it said.

As a part of CSMIA’s comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, both runways – RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on 17th October 2023, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs. We look forward to the cooperation and support from our passengers.#MumbaiAirport pic.twitter.com/FmxJuBktZE — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) September 22, 2023

Meanwhile, CSMIA on Monday said its passenger traffic grew 33 per cent to 1.27 crore in the September quarter. CSMIA had recorded a total passenger volume of 96 lakh for the year-ago period, it said.

Compared to the pre-pandemic period (Q3CY2019), the growth in traffic was 109 per cent, CSMIA said.

The airport during the period under review, witnessed 60,861 domestic air traffic movements (ATMs) and 20,438 international ATMs.

It also said during the July-September period, August, which saw two long weekends, emerged as the busiest month with 43,29,749 passengers.

Also Read: Weather update: Rain, windy conditions bring mercury down in Delhi-NCR

Also Read: Israel-Hamas war: MEA sets up 24x7 control room; Indian embassy in Tel Aviv rolls out helpline number