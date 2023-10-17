Weather update: Rain, windy conditions bring mercury down in Delhi-NCR

Several parts of Delhi-NCR received light rainfall on Monday night, leading to a six-degree drop in temperature. In the last 24 hours, the city's temperature dropped from 29 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius.

Visuals from areas like India Gate, Moti Bagh and Rafi Marg showed light to moderate-intensity rains.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital.



(Visuals from Rafi Marg) pic.twitter.com/9Pi7CLy232 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital.



(Visuals from near India Gate) pic.twitter.com/N1aD2LsOLZ — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2023

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather, in a post on X, said, "Heavy thunder and rain clouds moving across Delhi and NCR. From west to east. Intense rain and hail storms are possible. Take care."

In another post, he noted that light rain and cool winds have dropped the maximum temperature of Delhi by 5 degrees.

"From 36.5 to 30.5 in the last 24 hours. Minimum may also fall," he said in a post.

The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 31 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that wet spell is likely to continue over Northwest India till Tuesday.

The IMD in its bulletin on Monday said that in Northwest India, there will be light to moderate rainfall at many places, along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning at some isolated locations till October 17.

In East India, the IMD has said, "Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 17th & 18th October."

Also Watch: Top 10 stocks to watch on October 17, 2023: Bajaj Finance, Tata Elxsi, Jio Financial, HDFC Bank, Lemon Tree, Data Patterns & more

Also Watch: From a dress that changes designs as showcased in Adobe’s interactive digital dress to Nothing Apparel’s ‘uniform’, Know all about how tech companies are stepping up innovation in Fashion