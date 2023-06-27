Mumbai Police arrests man riding scooter with 7 children after video goes viral

Mumbai Police took swift action and arrested a man, identified as Munavvar Shah, after a video of him driving a scooter with seven children as pillion passengers went viral on social media. The incident, which occurred in Mumbai, raised serious concerns about the safety of the children involved.

In the video that circulated widely online, Munavvar Shah can be seen maneuvering the scooter with two children standing in front, three children riding pillion, and two more precariously positioned on the scooter's crash guard. Local residents captured the footage and shared it on Twitter, tagging the Mumbai Police's official account.

This is probably not the safest way to drive children:



man in Mumbai rides scooter with 7 children, arrested.#India #मुंबई pic.twitter.com/EAapEJtfKk — WORLD MONITOR (@ZeusKingOfTwitt) June 27, 2023

Investigations revealed that Munavvar Shah, who owns a small coconut shop in the city, had only four of the seven children on the scooter related to him. The remaining three children were neighbors. Mumbai Police swiftly apprehended Shah following the incident, and further inquiries into the matter are currently underway.

Mumbai Police took to Twitter to address the incident, stating, "Not the ride we support! This rider had put the life of all pillion riders and others in danger. A serious offense under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code for an attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the accused rider. #FollowRules #SetRightExample."

Not the ride we support!



This rider had put the life of all pillion riders and others in danger.



A serious offence u/sec 308 IPC for attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the accused rider. #FollowRules #SetRightExample https://t.co/PKgCY0grhN pic.twitter.com/q2VmoRi8oj — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 25, 2023

The viral video prompted netizens to share similar instances they have witnessed in their localities. Many expressed concern about parents flouting traffic rules near schools during morning hours. One user highlighted the situation near Divine Child Andheri East, urging Mumbai Police to patrol the area and take action against rule-breaking parents.

Mumbai police you need to patrol in the morning between 7-9 near schools and see how these parents ( bikers ) break all rules . Near Divine Child Andheri East all parents coming from Chakala drive on the wrong side . — Punita Toraskar (@impuni) June 26, 2023

Another user mentioned that it is common in Pune to witness two-wheelers carrying 3-4 passengers, indicating the need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.

While some users called for stringent punishment for the scooter rider, others also emphasized the responsibility of parents whose children were placed in danger during such incidents.

The arrest of Munavvar Shah serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to traffic rules and ensuring the safety of both riders and passengers, especially when children are involved. Mumbai Police's prompt action and subsequent investigation demonstrate their commitment to maintaining road safety and holding individuals accountable for reckless behavior.

As the case progresses, authorities aim to send a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated, in the hope of deterring similar incidents in the future.

