Mumbai heavy rains: Expect heavy rainfall on Thursday, 46.76% cloud build-up over city, says Skymet

Mumbai heavy rains: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has once again brought life to a standstill in the city and its suburbs. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday forecastheavy spells of rain in Mumbai and its adjoining areas. "India Meteorological Department, Mumbai: Intense spells of rain very likely to occur in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Nashik in the next 4 hours," IMD tweeted.

Private weather forecaster Skymet also reported a large cloud build-up above Mumbai leading to heavy downpour in the city. "Mumbai Doppler Radar shows 46.76% cloud build-up in Mumbai," Skymet tweeted.

Also Read: Mumbai heavy rains: Flights delayed, trains run slow, water logging affects traffic

The IMD had Wednesday forecast more rains for the next two days. "A system of clouds is moving towards Mumbai from the Arabian Sea. The low-pressure area that is developing will bring more showers to the Mumbai region in next 48 hours," an IMD official said.

According to Skymet Weather, between 2:30 am and 5:30 am on Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 51 mm rainfall. The visibility at Mumbai airport dropped to 300 meters due to the rain. Central Railway said suburban railway services were running on time on all four corridors. However, a mainline between Sion and Kurla saw 10-15 minutes delay around 8 a.m in the morning after the Sion station in North Mumbai was submerged due to waterlogging.

Road transport services were also affected by the continuous rainfall in the city. Some of the buses of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were diverted due to water-logging. According to news agency ANI, three cars collided in Andheri today due to low visibility. Eight people in the accident have got injured, no casualties reported.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: IMD predicts very heavy downpour in next 24 hours, issues warning

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: IndiGo, GoAir, other airlines waive reschedule, cancellation fee

Also Read: Good news for Mumbaikars! Mumbai rains likely to last through the week