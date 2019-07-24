Mumbai rains: Sudden downpour lashes city suburbs after dry spell

Mumbai rains: After a dry spell for a week, rain have lashed Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Wednesday morning, thereby causing a huge inconvenience to the Mumbaikars. According to private forecaster Skymet Weather, between 2:30 am and 5:30 am on Wednesday, a record 51 mm of rain lashed Mumbai and its adjoining areas. Moreover, the visibility at Mumbai airport also dropped to 300 metres, which affected several flights. Budget airline Vistara also announced on Twitter , "Due to heavy rain in Mumbai, flights to/from Mumbai may be impacted throughout the day".

#TravelUpdate : Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, flights to/from Mumbai may be impacted throughout the day. Please visit https://t.co/IZ9taT0TOv or SMS UK <flight no> to 9289228888 for updated flight status. Thank you. â Vistara (@airvistara) July 24, 2019

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in the city and its suburbs in the next two days. "A system of clouds is moving towards Mumbai from the Arabian Sea. The low pressure area that is developing will bring more showers to the Mumbai region in next 48 hours," an IMD official said. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely at many places in neighbouring Raigad district and Ratnagiri in the Konkan region on Wednesday and Thursday, he added. Security forces as well as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and disaster management cells of the respective districts have been put on alert.

Also read: Mumbai Rains: IMD predicts very heavy downpour in next 24 hours, issues warning

Also read: Mumbai rains: Flights delayed due to downpour, three diverted; airlines issue advisories