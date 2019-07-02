Mumbai Rains: Several trains cancelled, rescheduled as downpour continues in city

As heavy rains continue its spell for the fifth consecutive day in the city of Mumbai, several trains have been cancelled, rescheduled or short terminated, making commute a major problem for the city dwellers. As per latest reports, at least 18 people have been killed so far in separate incidents of a wall collapse.
The Indian Meterological Department's forecasts of heavy rains on Tuesday in and around Mumbai has led to the declaration of a public holiday in the city today.
Passengers were left stranded at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai as 54 flights have been diverted and 52 cancelled due to Mumbai Rains. According to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the city has witnessed the second highest rainfall in 45 years.
Here's a list of trains that have been cancelled, in view of Mumbai Rains:
Check out the list of trains that have been short terminated due to Mumbai Rains:
Here's a list of trains that have been rescheduled due to Mumbai Rains:
Furthermore, the Central Railway Suburban services will run in the following sections till further notice due to heavy rains in Mumbai.
