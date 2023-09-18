Mumbai: ‘Richest’ Lord Ganesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments

In an awe-inspiring display of faith and affluence, Mumbai welcomes its richest Lord Ganesha idol, exquisitely adorned with a staggering 69 kg of gold and 336 kg of silver. The idol is located at the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal in Matunga, Mumbai and is said to be worth over Rs 300 crore.

The idol is made of panchdhatu, which is a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, zinc, and tin. The gold and silver ornaments on the idol are made by some of the finest jewelers in India.

The GSB Seva Mandal is a Hindu religious organization that is dedicated to the worship of Lord Ganesha. The organisation has been organising the annual Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Matunga for over 100 years.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | 'Richest' Ganpati of Mumbai - by GSB Seva Mandal - installed for the festival of #GaneshChaturthi.



The idol has been adorned with 69 kg of gold and 336 kg of silver this year. pic.twitter.com/hR07MGtNO6 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2023

The "richest" Lord Ganesha idol is a popular tourist attraction during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Thousands of people visit the GSB Seva Mandal to see the idol and to offer their prayers.

The Mandal has reaffirmed its commitment to tradition and security for this year's events. Raghavendra G Bhat, Vice Chairman of GSB Seva Mandal, discussed their preparations with The Times of India. "This year, the mandal has taken an insurance coverage of Rs 360.45 crores," Bhat disclosed.

It is a significant increase above the previous year's coverage of Rs 316.40 crores. The insurance plan includes a Rs 31.97 crore coverage for precious gold, silver, and other valuables, with the remaining protecting the pandal, its members, and the many devotees who would flock to seek Lord Ganesh's blessings.

"This year, we will be organizing two significant havans for the nation. We will offer prayers to Vighnaharta for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and for the success of Chandrayaan and ISRO," Bhat said.

The Mandal has smoothly adapted to the digital age. "This year, we will also have digital facial recognition for all visitors, and we will be the only mandal accepting all donations digitally," Bhat explained. Donors will be given e-receipts with QR codes.

The legendary Lalbaugcha Raja idol was also recently unveiled in Mumbai's Lalbaug neighbourhood. The Lord Ganesh idol, which stands 12 feet tall, has been erected in a pandal built by the late Bollywood art director Nitin Desai.

Also Read: Apple iPhone-maker Foxconn is ready to hire thousands of new employees in India