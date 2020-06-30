Mumbai's Taj Hotel receives bomb threat call from Pakistan; security beefed up

The iconic Taj Hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday received a threat call from a Pakistani number after which the security has been beefed up outside the hotel.

As per the media reports, the caller threatened to blow up the hotel building. According to the Mumbai Police, the threat call was received from Karachi (Pakistan), and the caller was identified as a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group.

Two chains of Taj hotel -- one Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba, and another Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra -- received the threat calls, staff members revealed. The first call was received around 12:30 am by the Taj Mahal Palace staffers. According to India Today, the caller said the Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Lands End hotels would be blown up as it happened in November 2008.

At present, both these hotels have shut their operations due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The cyber cell has been roped in to further investigate the call.

In November 2008, the Taj hotel had come under attack by LeT terror group only. They also attacked Oberoi-Trident, CST, Nariman House, Cafe Leopold, and Cama Hospital in Mumbai.

