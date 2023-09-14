Mumbai's popular eatery Bademiya sealed after cockroaches, rats found in kitchen during FDA raid

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Wednesday conducted a raid at South Mumbai's popular eatery Bademiya and sealed it after cockroaches and rats were found in the kitchen by officials. The raid was reportedly carried out at the 76-year-old eatery following several hygiene-related complaints.

Furthermore, the officials also found that the popular eatery did not have a license under the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Set up in 1946, Bademiya is an iconic food stall and restaurant chain in Mumbai. The restaurant is a popular landmark and touristic attraction in Mumbai's Colaba area.

On Wednesday, an FDA official told India Today that there is an ongoing raid and inspection (of FDA) across restaurants in Mumbai.

"Bademiya is one of the hotels that have been raided. This afternoon, the vigilance team and our local officer arrived here (Bademiya) and found that a cloud kitchen served meals for two of its adjoining branches. There was no license granted to the eatery and hygiene issues have also surfaced," the FDA official added.

The official also stated that the the FSSAI license had not been renewed for several years. "In the interest of public health, this was necessary," he added.

However, the owner of Bademiya told India Today that they had all their licenses in hand and renewed, except an FSSAI license which is underway. He said they were willing to comply with the authorities.

"The license until Covid lockdown has been renewed and for the latter period, we have applied for our license," the owner said.

When asked about the alleged hygiene issues, the owner said hereafter they would be careful in serving food to the public.

(With inputs from Dipesh D Tripathi)

