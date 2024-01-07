'My job just denied my vacation request': Boss cancels agreed-upon leave, sparks online outrage

An employee, identified online as 'crownpoly' on Reddit, faced the harsh reality of a promised vacation disappearing as quickly as it appeared. During their job interview at a new company, 'crownpoly' was assured by the interviewer that their desired vacation dates would be honored. Feeling secure and excited about the opportunity, they accepted the job offer.

During the interview process, crownpoly, eager to secure the job, informed the potential employer about a pre-booked vacation several months in the future. To their relief, the interviewer not only acknowledged the request but assured them that it wouldn't be an issue.

With this assurance in hand, crownpoly accepted the job offer, excited about the new opportunity and confident in their work-life balance.

However, their joy was short-lived. Shortly after starting, crownpoly received a call from their manager, informing them that the vacation request was denied. The reason? "Unexpected workload" and "team needs." Crownpoly, understandably frustrated, felt betrayed and misled.

They had made personal arrangements, booked flights, and adjusted their finances based on the initial agreement. Now, they were left scrambling to find solutions, facing financial losses and potential travel disruptions.

"My job just denied my vacation request even though I informed them about it during my interview," wrote Reddit user 'crownpoly' on the platform's 'mildlyinfuriating' community.

The user added, "For context, I have a cruise coming up in 2 weeks to Aruba. I already got my tickets and spent $700. I was hired at my job in October. During the interview process, I informed HR that I would need this week off of work in January. They said it wouldn't be a problem."

"Just got my schedule for January and I'm scheduled to work that week. When I went to my manager, he said that they had a lot of work and I didn't have any vacation time. What should I do? I work at a machine shop making pretty good money. Besides this, everything else is relatively fine," the user added.

"Took the advice and sent an email to HR and CC'd my manager. They said that this was agreed upon at the interview. I will have the time off work, unpaid. The manager doesn't seem happy about this though. Although things worked out, I will most likely be searching for another job," the Redditor said.

A lot of Reddit users commented on the post, "You write an email indicating this was discussed as a part of your hiring cycle — and one of the reasons you took the offer is because of the flexibility that was offered for your vacation time. LL - always get something like this in writing," a user commented. "Write the email to the HR person, not the person who is telling you about the schedule," another one suggested.

"My thoughts as well. 2 weeks away? Turn in your 2 weeks notice in the morning! You've only been there since October, so be glad they showed you how much their word means before you were too invested in them. If they really have a lot of work to do, they need to figure out how they can do without you for a single week instead of losing you forever," a user wrote.

