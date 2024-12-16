'My nephew is...': Passenger travels without ticket in AC Coach, boasts of nephew's DRM status; Video goes viral

A video showing a passenger traveling without a ticket in an AC coach has gone viral on social media. The footage, filmed inside the train, captures the passenger—wearing a turban and cap—displaying arrogance towards the ticket inspector. He claims that his nephew is a Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and insists that he needs to travel to Buxar.

The passenger is heard saying, "My nephew is a DRM. I have to go to Buxar." The video has quickly gone viral on social media, with many people questioning the identity of the passenger’s nephew and which division he serves as DRM. There are also concerns about whether this DRM authorized the passenger to travel without a ticket.

The date, time, and location of the incident remain unclear. The video has raised concerns about passenger safety and security, a matter that railway authorities have consistently highlighted, yet this incident seems to contradict their stance.

RPF Post Commander Suman Kumari from Ara confirmed awareness of the viral video and mentioned that she had received information regarding the incident. However, the specific train featured in the footage has not yet been identified, and an investigation is currently underway.

It is important to highlight that traveling in an AC coach without a valid ticket can lead to up to one year of imprisonment. Passengers who obstruct government work, travel without a ticket in an AC coach, or threaten an on-duty official can face a minimum of 15 days in jail without the possibility of bail. This offense carries potential charges under sections 132, 138, and 139, which deal with obstruction of duty.