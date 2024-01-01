scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Nagpur man says Rs 500 for Rajma Chawal and Coke at airport is 'daylight robbery'; netizens say 'blame high rentals'

Feedback

Nagpur man says Rs 500 for Rajma Chawal and Coke at airport is 'daylight robbery'; netizens say 'blame high rentals'

'Just because someone’s traveling by air doesn’t mean they have to be looted,' said the man on X and his post went viral in no time

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Nagpur man says Rs 500 for Rajma Chawal and Coke at airport is 'daylight robbery'; netizens say 'blame high rentals' Nagpur man says Rs 500 for Rajma Chawal and Coke at airport is 'daylight robbery'; netizens say 'blame high rentals'

A Nagpur man's post on X platform (formerly Twitter) about high food prices at Indian airports instantly went viral. On Saturday, Sanjay Arora said he paid Rs 500 for a combo of Rajma Chawal and Coke and said that it's akin to "daylight robbery". 

"I’ve never understood why we get fleeced at the airports. I got his simple dish of Rajma Chawal with a Coke for 500/- bucks. Isn’t that daylight robbery? Just because someone’s traveling by air doesn’t mean they have to be looted," said Arora on X. 

Netizens said the rentals at airports are sky high and that the food bill involves lot of hidden costs. 

"I was part of an Airport retailing company. The developer wants minimum guarantee or 26% of revenue, whichever is higher. So at Airports you pay margin for Mnf+Distributor+Dealer+Retailer+Airport Developer+Tax," said one X user.

Some X users said the man should have packed his own food from home to avoid these high charges. 

"It costs a lot to setup airport. And it costs a lot to rent a place in airport and it costs a lot to employ people at airport as it is very secure place & hence it costs a lot to serve you food there. Just like it costs a lot to serve coffee in a 5 star than in a road side shop," said another X user. 

Some netizens said they paid Rs 250 for a tea at airports. Some others said that the alcohol cost is even more prohibitively expensive. 

Last week, in a similar incident, an Instagram user shared that he was surprised to see how expensive dosas are at Mumbai Airport. The user stated that the price of a Masala Dosa with buttermilk was Rs 600.
 

Published on: Jan 01, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement