National Award glory: SRK’s ‘sesquipedalian’ reply to Shashi Tharoor goes viral

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s win at the 70th National Film Awards continues to dominate headlines and social media feeds. Honoured with the Best Actor award for his dual role in Jawan, Khan recently received a congratulatory note from senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor — but it was the actor’s cheeky comeback that truly stole the spotlight.

After the awards were announced, Tharoor, well-known (and often memed) for his flamboyant vocabulary, posted on X (formerly Twitter), “A National Treasure wins a National Award! Congratulations iamsrk!”

Khan, never one to miss a punchline, responded with trademark wit: “Thank u for the simple praise Mr Tharoor. Would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian… ha ha.”

Thank u for the simple praise Mr Tharoor…

would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian… ha ha https://t.co/GHAhyCYT5S — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 3, 2025

Following the announcement, the Jawan star also shared a heartfelt video message with fans.

“Namaskar and Adab,” he began warmly. “Needless to say, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility. To be honoured with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime.”

He expressed his thanks to the jury, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and his supporters, saying, “This award is for you, as each award is. And yeah, I would love to spread my arms for you and share my love, but I’m a bit indisposed. But don’t worry, just keep the popcorn ready. I’ll be back in theatres and soon on the screen. So till then, just with one hand. Ready!”

Khan also posted on Instagram, captioning his post: “Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry… Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today.”