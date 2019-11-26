National Milk Day: Amul pays tribute to Dr Verghese Kurien, the man with 'billion-litre' idea

Amul, an Indian cooperative dairy company, marked November 26 (Tuesday) as the National Milk Day to honour late Chairman Dr Verghese Kurien on his birth anniversary. Dr Kurien who is also called 'the father of White Revolution' in the country would have turned 98 on Tuesday.

"As a passionate dreamer, Dr Verghese Kurien formed the largest women's co-operative movement in India. As a forward-thinking technologist, he made a milk-deficient country the largest milk producer in the world. Today we celebrate his 98th birth anniversary," tweeted Amul from its official Twitter handle.

Amul has also launched the National Milk Day Bike Rally campaign in his honour which will begin from Varanasi and end in Anand, Gujarat.

The campaign revolving around the life of Dr Kurien aspires to encourage and inspire young Indians to discover the true objectives of their lives.

As a part of this drive, a group of 50 bike riders will cover a distance of 2500 kms from Varanasi to Anand during which they will meet dairy farmers as well as institutions such as Parag, Sanchi and Amul shaped by Dr Kurien.

Dr Kurien who started the "Operation Flood", a National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) project in 1970 played a crucial part in making India the largest milk producer in the world.

The NDDB project made dairy a viable alternative for farmers as well as proved to be a sustainable employment option for many of them.

