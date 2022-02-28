National Science Day 2022: Why is it celebrated, facts, significance

National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’. Nobel Laureate and scientist CV Raman announced the discovery of the historic Raman Effect on this date in 1928.

It was for this discovery that he won the Nobel Prize in physics in 1930.

The day is celebrated to inspire and encourage youth to develop interest in science. Students demonstrate science projects across the country today.

The Government of India felicitates scientists who have contributed in the field of science to mark the anniversary of the 'Raman Effect.

Raman Effect

Raman Effect or Raman scattering describes how the wavelength of light scatters when deflected on a particular object.

It was discovered by Raman at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science laboratory in Kolkata.

He first observed the formula during his trip to Europe in 1921. He wanted to understand the phenomenon that led to the blue colour of the Mediterranean Sea and icebergs.

He started experimenting with transparent ice blocks and the light of a mercury arc lamp. He recorded the change in wavelength after shining the light through ice cubes.

Russian physicists Grigory Landsberg and Leonid Mandelstam first observed the effect just a week before Raman. However, they published their results months after Raman. Hence, Raman was the first one to publish the discovery.

Theme

The theme for this year’s National Science Day is “Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future.”

