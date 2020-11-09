Drug nexus case: NCB conducts raids at actor Arjun Rampal's house in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the central law enforcement and intelligence agency, has conducted raids at the premises of actor Arjun Rampal in Mumbai in the Bollywood drugs nexus case today. Notably, it's the same place where Sushant Singh Rajput used to live in 2019 before shifting to Monte Blanc in Mumbai.

The NCB had on Sunday conducted raids at producer Firoz Nadiadwala's residence. The anti-drugs agency arrested his wife and questioned her today. The agency had recovered drugs from Nadiadwala's house when he was not present. However, his wife was present at the residence and was taken away by the NCB team for interrogation.

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades's brother Agisilaos Demetriades, who was arrested in connection with a drug case by the NCB, was granted bail by a special court on Friday last week. However, the agency took Agisilaos into custody again in another drug case.

The NCB probe pertains to the drug links in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, following which the investigation into chats involving his girlfriend RheaChakraborty revealed drug links between Bollywood celebrities.

Rhea and her brother Shovik were later arrested and sent to jail in the drug nexus case. The police also arrested two of Sushant Singh Rajput's employees for allegedly organising drugs for the late actor, who had committed suicide June 14.

Under its ongoing probe, the NCB also questioned big celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor. The NCB said it wants to unearth the bigger drug nexus operating in the film industry by exposing links between celebrities and drug suppliers.

