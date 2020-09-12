NEET 2020: Exam to be held tomorrow; over 15 lakh candidates to appear

More than 15 lakh candidates are likely to sit for the NEET medical entrance exam on Sunday. The examination will be conducted amid strict precautions due to coronavirus pandemic. National Testing Agency (NTA) has increased the number of exam centres from originally-planned 2,546 to 3,843 so as to maintain social distancing. The number of candidates per room has been cut down from earlier 24 to 12.

The crucial National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has already been deferred twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was originally scheduled for May 3, but was pushed to July 26, and then to September 13. A total of 15.97 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

"For ensuring social distancing outside examination halls, a staggered entry and exit of candidates has been planned. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside examination centres to enable candidates stand with adequate social distancing while waiting," a senior NTA official said.

"Candidates have also been issued an advisory guiding them about the 'dos and don'ts' for proper social distancing. We have also written to states governments to extend support in local movement of the candidates so that they are able to reach their examination centres in time," the official added.

The testing agency has also changed centres for a few candidates this week in compliance with social distancing norms and COVID restrictions. However, the city of the exam centre hasn't been changed for any candidate.

(With PTI inputs)

