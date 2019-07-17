NEET 2nd allotment list 2019: MCC to announce results on July 18 on mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the results of the second round allotment list of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling on July 18, 2019. Candidates, who have appeared in the second round of counselling and are seeking admission in medical colleges across India, can check results at MCC's official website mcc.nic.in.

According to MCC's official announcement, the last date for the registration, payment and choice filling for the second round of counselling was from July 11, 2019, to July 13, 2019. Applicants, after registration, were asked to fill and lock their final choices on the MCC's official website on July 14, 2019, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Seat allotment process was held between July 15 to July 17, 2019.

Candidates, after seat allotment in the second list, will have an 8-days' window - July 18 to July 25 - to complete admission formalities. Additionally, the students also need to report at their respective medical/dental colleges in above mentioned stipulated time.

NEET, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is held once in a year for admission in medical colleges across India. This year, NEET was held on May 5.

How to check the second round allotment list?

Open the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on a link stating "NEET 2nd round allotment list 2019"

The link will redirect to a PDF

Check the results with roll number and other details

Download and save the result for further reference

