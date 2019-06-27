NEET UG 2019: Kerala State medical rank list released; check how to access on cee.kerala.gov.in

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the Kerala State Medical Rank List 2019 today on its official website-cee.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala State Medical Rank List has been prepared by CEE, on the basis of the scores of the candidates in the NEET UG 2019 examination. As per the NEET UG Kerala State Medical Rank List 2019, Atull Manoj has secured first rank in the Kerala Medical rank list with a NEET score of 688. Second rank has been bagged by Hrudya Lakshmi Bose with a NEET score of 687 followed by Aswin VP on the third rank with a NEET score of 686. All the candidates who applied for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) examination series 2019 can now access the Kerala State Medical Rank List 2019 on the official website of the CEE.

It may, however, be noted that the inclusion of a student's name in the Kerala State Medical Rank List 2019 does not guarantee admission to the courses unless the candidate fulfils all eligibility requirements for admission to these courses. Ever since Kerala had done away with the state level medical entrance tests, the Kerala State rank list is prepared solely on the basis of Kerala students' performance in the NEET examination 2019.

Meanwhile, the CEE has reportedly withheld the results of some of the candidates due to miscellaneous reasons, however, according to examination officials, the results will soon be declared for these candidates as well once the issue is resolved.

