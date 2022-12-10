Netflix, Tinder extend support to ‘heartbroken’ Vanshika: Who is she?

A hilarious phone call between a girl named Vanshika and her friend after a breakup has gone viral on social media. In fact, Tinder and Netflix have extended her support through Twitter.

“"Maine uske liye football tak dekhna chalu karliya" major green flag," Tinder India tweeted. “Some of the most beautiful love stories begin with the main character being heartbroken. You got this, Vanshika," Netflix’s account tweeted.

Some of the most beautiful love stories begin with the main character being heartbroken.

You got this, Vanshika ❤️ https://t.co/e0rHq1xkp2 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 9, 2022

"maine uske liye football tak dekhna chalu karliya" major green flag 🥺 https://t.co/5KitXQCp44 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) December 9, 2022

On December 8, the viral video was first posted on Twitter. After their two-month anniversary, Vanshika's boyfriend Akash dumped her, and she opened up with her friend about how heartbroken she is. She spoke about all the planning she did for the celebration, but the guy left her soon after, she told her friend who secretly recorded the call.

probably the funniest post-breakup crying session 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tkac4bbgxs — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) December 8, 2022

Vanshika revealed to her friend that she had gotten waxed and threaded for him and had purchased heels on sale.

"Meri aur Akash ki 2-month anniversary ke liye threading, waxing sab karayi maine. Itna dard hua ki parlour vali ke samne cheekhein nikal gayi meri," Vanshika is heard saying. She's also heard saying she could have saved the money for Myntra sale instead of spending for someone who didn't even appreciate her.

She added that she turned down other guys who would wait for her outside the college gate and even start watching football for him, but all of that has gone for waste because her boyfriend decided to "break" up with her.

Vanshika quickly became popular online after the video went viral. Of course, she became the subject of some hilarious memes that are unmissable.

Here are a few:

Vanshika to her friend pic.twitter.com/nfj2SV7a34 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 9, 2022

Vanshika after watching her own leaked video pic.twitter.com/NIN0YOW1CH — priyA (@priyapalnii) December 9, 2022

Vanshika meeting her friend this weekend pic.twitter.com/4EoCanMK6D — Sahilarioussss (@Sahilarioussss) December 9, 2022