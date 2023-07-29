Nikhil Kamath, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw pledges Rs 50 lakhs to charity

Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the founder of Biocon, have recently pledged a combined total of Rs 50 lakhs to charity. This philanthropic act was announced during an episode of Kamath's podcast, "NK Talks: The Nikhil Kamath Show," where Mazumdar-Shaw was a guest.

“In this episode, Kiran and I together are grateful to be able to contribute 50 lakhs to charity! Your voice matters, and every #vote matters. The charity with the most votes wins democratically. So please join us. Let’s show the world the power of unity in making a difference,” Kamath wrote in an Instagram post.

The pledge was made in response to a question from a listener about how they could make a difference in the world. Kamath and Shaw said that they believe in the power of philanthropy to make a positive impact on society. They also said that they wanted to encourage others to give back to the community.

The money from the pledge will be used to support a variety of charities, including those that work in the areas of education, healthcare, and social empowerment. Kamath and Shaw said that they will be working with a panel of experts to select the charities that will receive the funding.

This is not the first time that Kamath and Shaw have spoken out about the importance of philanthropy. In the past, they have both written about the need for more wealthy people to give back to society. They have also both set up their own foundations to support charitable causes.

Kamath, who started his career at a call center at the age of 17, is now one of India's wealthiest individuals. He co-founded the online brokerage firm Zerodha with his brother Nithin Kamath in 2010. Kamath has also committed to donating half of his wealth through the Giving Pledge, a commitment by the world's wealthiest individuals and families to dedicate the majority of their wealth to giving back.

On the other hand, Mazumdar-Shaw is a first-generation entrepreneur and a global business leader with over four decades of experience in biotechnology. She started her biotech journey in 1978 from her garage in India and has since then made significant contributions to the field. Her company, Biocon, is the first in the world to commercialize recombinant human insulin using a novel yeast expression system.

