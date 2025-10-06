'No e-mail, no call, just ghosted': Jobseeker’s post on hiring managers hits home, internet backs him up

Complaints about poor hiring practices and “ghosting” by recruiters have once again stirred debate online, after a Reddit post strongly criticising Indian HR professionals caught widespread attention on Reddit. The post, shared by a jobseeker, described how he went through the entire interview process at a travel experience company, only to be met with complete silence afterwards.

“I recently gave an interview at (Thrillophilia) and since then complete silence. No email, no call, not even a tiny update. Just ghosted like I never existed,” the user wrote.

In his post, he called out the growing lack of professionalism among hiring managers in India. “Indian HRs are seriously the most useless and unprofessional people that exist,” he said. The jobseeker wrote that hiring managers make candidates go through the whole recruitment process, waste time and then disappear without giving any update to the candidate.

“At least have the guts to tell someone if they are not selected. Is that really too much?”

He added that his frustration was not about losing a job opportunity but about basic communication and decency. “You expect candidates to show up on time, be prepared, and act professional, but when it is your turn to do the same, you just disappear,” he wrote, calling the ghosting culture “disgusting” and “fake professionalism.

The post quickly drew a flood of responses from others who said they had faced similar experiences. Many echoed the sentiment that India’s hiring ecosystem often lacks transparency and empathy, especially when it comes to following up with candidates after interviews.

One user commented bluntly, “HRs/Recruitment Team are the filth of the corporate world. I’ve worked with them on internal projects — they don’t know ANYTHING. Some are bad even at Excel. The only thing they do is talk to candidates, schedule interviews, and fill their quota so management thinks they’ve done their job.”

Another user took a more measured tone, advising the original poster to focus on his own growth: “You need to do what’s right for you. While it’s good that you care for your colleagues, at the end of the day you need to prioritize yourself and your family.”

Others shared how ghosting had become a routine part of their job-hunting experience. “I’ve been ghosted by 100+ companies in my career just because I’m a junior candidate,” wrote one user. “Indian HRs are the most unprofessional people you’ll ever meet among all other countries. Period.”

Several commenters pointed out that ghosting isn’t limited to startups or small firms but is common even among large corporations, where automated systems and overworked recruiters often lead to impersonal, one-sided communication.