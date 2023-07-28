No e-tickets for 2023 ODI World Cup, says BCCI's Jay Shah; netizens say 'black market will thrive'

Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday said that the ticket holders for the 2023 World Cup matches in India will need to procure physical tickets and present them at the entry gates of the stadiums. Despite tickets being sold online, there will be no provision for e-tickets during the marquee 50-over tournament, which is being held exclusively in India for the first time.

After a meeting with state cricket association who are hosting the World Cup matches, Jay Shah clarified that while e-tickets won't be available for the World Cup, the BCCI aims to implement e-tickets for bilateral series first and then explore their usage in multi-nation events like the World Cup. High-capacity venues like Ahmedabad and Lucknow are expected to face difficulties in managing e-tickets, leading to the decision for physical tickets, Shah said.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the absence of e-tickets at specific venues resulted in crowding outside the stadiums, as fans encountered difficulties obtaining physical copies of their tickets. Jay Shah said that approximately 7 to 8 centres would be set up for the redemption of physical ticket copies, ensuring a smoother experience for fans attending the ODI World Cup.

Shah's announcement didn't go well with cricket fans, who said such a move wil only boost the black market. Many fans took to social media to express their experiences and discomfort with the physical tickets.

One Twitter user said: “Watching sports in the US and Europe is expensive but worth it. Cricket prices in India keep shooting up but the fan experience gets worse every single year. The IPL final was a clear example of how paper tickets caused problems in Ahmedabad. No change.”

Watching sports in the US and Europe is expensive but worth it. Cricket prices in India keep shooting up but the fan experience gets worse every single year.



The IPL final was a clear example of how paper tickets caused problems in Ahmedabad. No change. https://t.co/YUF1Jh4W9C — Yashodhan Nakhare (@yashnakhare) July 28, 2023

So people staying at North Eastern states who will book tickets for Eden Gardens have to come 1 week early just to collect the physical tickets?



And what about people coming from foreign countries?



Such a mess. Horrible, pathetic. I am just short of words.#WorldCup2023 https://t.co/OKiVyEUmT2 — Biraj Raha (Ved) (@TheDravid_Fan) July 28, 2023

Another Twitter user said, "And how do people coming in from different cities/countries buy tickets? Come one week in advance? PATHETIC state of affairs. Who is responsible for this mess?"

And how do people coming in from different cities/countries buy tickets? Come one week in advance?



PATHETIC state of affairs. Who is responsible for this mess? https://t.co/LsORfPJsrS — Mukund Bubna 📈 (@mukund_bubna) July 28, 2023

I am 100 per cent sure that English and Aussie fans will be thrilled to camp out in the Indian sun, a week before their games. https://t.co/gwkiSWxsyK — Aditya Mani Jha (@aditya_mani_jha) July 28, 2023

Some netizens even said that the black marketing of the tickets will also rise because of the physical tickets.

Me selling black tickets outside Narendra Modi stadium. https://t.co/e3Q2YNu6iJ pic.twitter.com/zRHpTGOgYu — Ae Tommy (@TheChaoticNinja) July 28, 2023

So basically inconvenience to people at other states and possibility of Black Market emerging for ticket — The Baghel ⚡ 🇮🇳 सुनील 'बघेल' 🦁 🦅🐘 (@SunilkrBaghel) July 28, 2023

Doesn't e-tickets provide transparency and keep away black marketeers??? — Human First (@papillon_kish) July 28, 2023

The delay in announcing ticket sales has caused concern among traveling fans as well, who fear potential logistical issues during the World Cup. Jay Shah, however, assured that the ICC and BCCI would soon announce ticket sales and finalise the ticketing partners.

Shah also said that BCCI is looking to make some changes in the venue and the schedule of the matches.

"We are trying that there are fewer changes in matches and venues, especially the venues. Also, two to three nations have requested changes in schedule. ICC and BCCI logistics teams are working on this and everything will be clear in two to four days. We could see some changes," he said will talking addressing a press conference. Shah further said that everything is fine regarding security.

India is all set to host the 2023 Cricket World Cup for the first time, with matches scheduled from October 5 to November 19, 2023, across ten venues in the country. Warm-up matches will take place in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram from September 29 to October 3, with the tournament's opening match between England and New Zealand scheduled in Ahmedabad on October 5. The highly anticipated match between India and Australia on October 8 in Chennai is expected to set the tone for the World Cup.

