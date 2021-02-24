scorecardresearch
'No flirting with cashier, no running away': Pune-based cafe's bizarre list of don'ts on menu goes viral

The unusual menu's list comprises outlandish instructions such as "no combing", "no flirting with cashier", 'no running away', "no discussing gambling", "no brushing teeth", and "no free advice", among others

Twitter grab of the bizarre menu card of Pune-based eatery 'Irani Cafe' shared by a Twitter user Twitter grab of the bizarre menu card of Pune-based eatery 'Irani Cafe' shared by a Twitter user

You may have come across bizarre foods on social media, but this menu card from a Pune-based eatery that goes by the name of 'Irani Cafe' has done a step better.

The menu has gone viral for its list of instructions. A Twitter user shared the peculiar menu card's list of don'ts with a caption, "what happened here?"

Although it is not uncommon for the restaurants to carry disclaimers asking customers not to bargain or smoke within the premises, this unusual menu's list comprises outlandish instructions such as "no combing", "no flirting with cashier", 'no running away', "no discussing gambling", "no brushing teeth", and "no free advice", among others.

Along with the directions listed on it, the menu card with Irani Cafe written on top, also mentions that talking aloud, and playing on mobile phones is discouraged.

Here are some of the funny reactions to the tweet shared by the Twitter user:

Meanwhile, the Twitter account, seemingly that of the concerned Iranian eatery, even responded to one of the tweets which said, "Me wondering how hot is the cashier hmmm."

The restaurant, in reply to the tweet, posted a picture with the caption "our hot cashiers."

Check out the reply here:

