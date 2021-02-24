'No flirting with cashier, no running away': Pune-based cafe's bizarre list of don'ts on menu goes viral

You may have come across bizarre foods on social media, but this menu card from a Pune-based eatery that goes by the name of 'Irani Cafe' has done a step better.

The menu has gone viral for its list of instructions. A Twitter user shared the peculiar menu card's list of don'ts with a caption, "what happened here?"

Also Read: Butter in tea? Netizens ask why as video goes viral

Although it is not uncommon for the restaurants to carry disclaimers asking customers not to bargain or smoke within the premises, this unusual menu's list comprises outlandish instructions such as "no combing", "no flirting with cashier", 'no running away', "no discussing gambling", "no brushing teeth", and "no free advice", among others.