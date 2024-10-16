'No wonder we have so much unemployment today': Job application's AI error frustrates Delhi CEO

A job applicant's noticeable error in their cover letter caught the attention of Ananya Narang, the CEO and founder of Entourage, a content-as-a-service platform based in Delhi. Narang took to social media to highlight the blunder, sparking a debate on the role of artificial intelligence in job applications.

The applicant submitted a cover letter with placeholder text, seemingly forgetting to replace generic phrases with their actual skills and experiences.

The hilarious although unfortunate cover letter, intended for a content-related position at Entourage, included lines such as, “I’m proficient in [mention your key skills], and I’m passionate about [explain briefly how you can add value]...”, leaving Narang both amused and frustrated.

In her post on X, Narang remarked, “Just received yet another job application. No wonder we have so much unemployment today,” clearly indicating her disappointment with the lack of attention to detail in the submission.

As social media users reacted to the blunder, many speculated that the applicant had relied on ChatGPT or similar AI tools to draft the letter without adequately proofreading it. This situation was particularly ironic given that the candidate was applying for a position focused on content creation.

Narang even suggested a potential response to the applicant, stating, “Thank you for your interest in the [Job Title] position at [Company Name]. After reviewing your application, it appears that your submission was an unedited message generated by an AI tool, such as ChatGPT.”

The post generated a flurry of comments, with users humorously mimicking responses to the application. One user wrote, “Thank you [insert name] for your interest. I will surely get back to you,” while another quipped, “Dear applicant [insert your name], Your application has been rejected for the [mention the role here] because you lack [mention the required skills]. Please read your future applications before applying for the [mention job].”