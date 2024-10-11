Nobel Peace Prize 2024 awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, Japanese NGO advocating for nuclear-free world

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has announced that the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a prominent Japanese organization representing the survivors of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The group, known as Hibakusha, received this prestigious recognition for its persistent advocacy for a nuclear-free world and for sharing powerful testimonies about the devastating impacts of nuclear warfare.

Nihon Hidankyo, established in 1956, stands as the largest and most influential organization of atomic bomb survivors in Japan. Its mission is to raise global awareness about the catastrophic humanitarian consequences tied to nuclear weapons. The Hibakusha have significantly contributed to shaping the international "nuclear taboo," a strong moral norm that regards the use of nuclear arms as unacceptable.

In its announcement, the Nobel Committee commended Nihon Hidankyo for its unwavering dedication to foster global opposition to nuclear weapons. Their testimonies offer a unique and firsthand perspective on the immense pain and suffering inflicted by these weapons. “The Hibakusha help us to describe the indescribable, to think the unthinkable,” the Committee stated.

BREAKING NEWS

The award comes at a time when the world is grappling with numerous violent conflicts, underscoring the continued relevance of the Hibakusha's message. Despite nearly 80 years since the bombings, nuclear threats remain a pressing global issue, with many countries modernising their arsenals and new dangers emerging. The Committee stressed that the nuclear taboo is facing increasing pressure, echoing the need for heightened awareness and concern.

“As we reflect on the current moment in human history, it is crucial to remember what nuclear weapons entail: they are the most destructive weapons the world has ever known,” the Committee remarked.

Next year will mark the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings that resulted in the immediate deaths of approximately 120,000 people in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, with countless others suffering from long-term injuries and radiation exposure. The stories of the Hibakusha have been pivotal in the movement for nuclear disarmament, conveyed through witness accounts, public appeals, and annual delegations to the United Nations.