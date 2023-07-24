Noida Police sends Seema Haider’s identity papers to Pakistani embassy for verification  

The Noida Police on Monday sent all documents recovered from Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who entered India illegally to live with her lover, to the Pakistani embassy in Delhi. The police recovered documents including her passport, Pakistani ID card, and her children’s passports during investigation. These documents were sent to the Pakistani embassy to verify whether she is a Pakistani national or not.

The police are also awaiting a forensic report of Seema Haider’s mobile phone. Haider claimed in an interview with AajTak that she has not deleted any information from her phone. Police investigation will continue until the forensic report of her mobile phone and confirmation of Haider’s identity from Pakistan are received.

A chargesheet will be prepared in connection with the case once these are confirmed. The development comes days after Haider filed a mercy appeal before President Draupadi Murmu pleading she should be allowed to live at her “matrimonial home” in Greater Noida with her children.

Haider’s petition filed on Saturday read: "...Hon'ble madam, petitioner has found peace, love and happiness and a sense of purpose with Sachin Meena as a beloved husband, his father as father-in-law and his mother as mother-in-law that the petitioner never had before. Her excellency, (the) petitioner begs you to believe the petitioner and show compassion to a lady, not highly educated".

It further stated the petitioner will spend the rest of her life with her husband, four children and matrimonial relatives. Haider also stated in the petition that she got married to Sachin at Nepal’s Pashupatinath temple as per Hindu traditions.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS has also detained two brothers—Pushpendra Meena and Pawan-- from Bulandshahr for allegedly making changes to documents and Aadhaar cards related to Sachin Meena and Seema Haider. The two brothers are close relatives of Sachin Meena, as per an India Today report.

Haider was previously in touch with several people in India through PUBG, as per Uttar Pradesh ATS. During the questioning, it was discovered that Seema Haider contacted people mostly from Delhi-NCR through the mobile game.

Seema Haider has been under the scanner over suspicions of being a spy since she was caught by the police on July 4. Haider was arrested along with her lover Sachin Meena and his family when she illegally crossed over to India via Nepal with her four children. They, however, were given bail a few days later.

Seema Haider and Sachin Meena met each other online in 2019 while playing PUBG mobile game. Later in 2023, Haider illegally entered India by first travelling from Pakistan to Dubai and then Nepal. At present, she is staying with Sachin Meena in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

