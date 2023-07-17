Noida shocker: Two men book Ola cab to dispose off body; driver foils plan

After killing a woman and attempting to move her body in an Ola cab, three people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. Their plan failed when the Ola driver they hired from Noida called the police after noticing blood stains on a sack containing the victim's body.

An initial police investigation in the case revealed that the victim Kusum Kumari was killed by her two relatives over ancestral property worth Rs 40 crore.

Both the accused, the woman's brother-in-law, and his relative, booked an Ola from Noida to Maharajpur, a town in UP's Kanpur, on July 11. They planned to get rid of the body, but the cab driver noticed that there was movement and blood coming out from one of the sacks while loading one of the sacks into the cab’s dicky.

After that, the Ola driver refused to take the ride. Angered by the driver's refusal to take them, the two men started abusing him. Following this, the driver left the spot and alerted the police personnel deployed on the highway. He also approached Maharajpur police.

When police started investigating the matter, they found that the victim, Kusum, and her brother-in-law Saurabh, were missing from a nearby village. The police discovered that the accused had booked a cab from Noida to bring Kusum to Maharajpur.

To kill Kusum, Saurabh had already called his partner in Maharajpur. On July 11, after killing Kusum, the two suspects tried to dispose of her body in a sack in the dicky of a car.

However, their plan failed when the Ola driver, Manoj, noticed the blood in the bag and informed the police. After police got the information, they found Kusum's body in Fatehpur on Sunday, and a post-mortem was conducted on Monday.

Later on, police arrested three people on charges of Kusum's murder. Police said a search is on to arrest the remaining accused involved in Kusum’s murder.

Also Watch: World Emoji Day 2023: Loudly Crying Face becomes world’s most popular emoji, Face with Tears of Joy tops the list in India