Northern Railways offers free Wi-Fi along New Delhi-Chandigarh route; here's how to use

Northern Railway has announced that the entire Delhi-Ambala and Ambala-Chandigarh sections have been covered with free Wi-Fi facility at stations. Passengers will now be able to stay connected to free internet at all the stations of these two sections.

Under the Prime Minister's "Digital India" initiative, Ministry of Railways is turning many railway stations over the zone into platforms for digital inclusion by providing free Wi-Fi service, with the aspirations of creating better travel opportunities.

"These two railway sections on the New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi route are very important for Indian Railways, considering the heavy traffic of trains on this route," stated an Indian Railways official.

This facility of broadband internet connectivity at stations had been made live with 'RailWire' - the retail broadband initiative of RailTel , which is a Mini Ratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways.

Yesterday, the South Western Railway officials also announced that the stations along Bengaluru and Mysuru route got access to uninterrupted free Wi-Fi through the RailTel Corporation of India that has turned 17 railways stations in this section into free Wi-Fi zones.

The 138km long Bengaluru-Mysuru route is an important section of the railways and sees heavy tourist traffic. Thus this service will help passengers stay connected while waiting for trains. Also, the upcoming Disaster Management Institute of Indian Railways is connected to the Hejjala station in this section, which makes the facility more useful.

How To Use:

To connect to free Wi-Fi at stations, the user has to switch on the Wi-Fi mode in the smartphone and select the RailWire Wi-Fi network.

The RailWire homepage automatically appears on the smartphone.

The user has to enter his mobile number on this homepage along with the OTP which the user will get via SMS.

After verification, the user will be connected to the high-speed internet service.

As per Puneet Chawla, CMD of RailTel, "Designed to offer users the best internet experience, RailWire Wi-Fi will be available to any user who has a smartphone with working mobile connection." He also added that RailTel has set an ambitious target of installing Wi-Fi facility at 1,000 stations in the coming 10 days.

Earlier in January, 2019, RailTel announced the successful provision of high-speed Wi-Fi at 746 stations across India, catering to more than 8 million users per month.

As per the website of RailTel India, this initiative was to bridge the digital divide & to provide high-speed access network to all rail users with financial inclusion of Local Cable Operators. The passengers can use this facility for streaming HD videos, doing office work online and staying connected while waiting for their respective trains.

