'Not a lottery ticket': Viral post slams ‘romanticised’ view of life overseas, urges Indians to ditch visa fantasies

The dream of studying abroad is drawing more Indian students than ever, driven by promises of top-tier education and global career opportunities. Yet for many, the journey quickly turns from aspiration to anxiety. Between adjusting to unfamiliar cultures and navigating tight visa timelines, the path overseas can be unforgiving — especially for those who arrive unprepared. A viral Reddit post is now calling out this harsh reality, urging aspiring students to stop “romanticising” life abroad and start preparing for what it truly demands.

Most Indian students heading overseas, the Reddit user argues, are simply not ready for what lies ahead. “People travel overseas without being remotely ready, believing the West is some short cut to a good life,” the post reads. “And then when things do not work out for them, they begin writing these melodramatic posts cautioning others against making the same 'mistake.' But most of them were not victims of the system. They simply were not prepared for it.”

In a no-holds-barred message, the user targeted those who chose ill-suited programs based on hearsay or social trends: “You picked it because your friend did it or some guy on YouTube made a video about it. You never took the time to research the job market… And when firms don't return your calls, all of a sudden it's 'the country doesn't support international students.' No, it just doesn't support mediocrity.”

On the rising cost of living abroad, the user was equally blunt. “Yes. It is. You could've guessed that in a 5-minute Google search. Did you anticipate living overseas, paying tuition, rent, food, and having savings all out of one part-time job?”

Addressing the tougher realities abroad, the user compared it to India where second chances are more forgiving. “Only those who possess the requisite skills, have a good portfolio, and have a good network are getting the jobs… overseas you don't have so many second chances. You're either ready, or you're not.”

The message ended with clear advice: “Plan better. Learn something real. Build stuff. Talk to people who’ve done it properly. Stop thinking a visa is your lottery ticket. Life abroad is challenging. But it’s not unfair. It just demands effort.”

The post struck a nerve, quickly going viral, with many users chiming in to agree.

One shared a real-world example from Europe: “After the first payslip, [a colleague] came to me all upset… Out of 6.5k, he had only been paid around 3.7k net. He simply hadn't checked what he had to pay in taxes and mandatory social security contributions… He then resigned after 6 months.”

Another echoed similar concerns: “Some of my friends went for masters as they couldn't land an on-campus placement… They just went with 0 skills and 0 work exp.”

The problem, many agreed, starts at home. “Most Indians grow up pampered… schools and colleges follow set syllabus… Even exams come from a fixed question set… Many people go abroad with the same mindset — that they just have to pay the lakhs and life will be set.”

A civil engineer based in Germany summed it up: “Students come here, complete their masters, and can’t find a job… My first question is, what’s your German level? And they say, ‘Ohh, I haven’t started yet’… I feel bad for students, but hey, you came here unprepared. Not my fault.”