‘Not a random piece of jewellery’: Netizens criticise Sabyasachi over new mangalsutra ad

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has stirred a hornet’s nest with his recent jewellery ad campaign that has gone viral. His new collection is titled as ‘Intimate Fine Jewellery’. The designer’s Instagram page has photographs of models wearing the brand’s mangalsutra.

This ad campaign features heterosexual and same-sex couples posing for pictures wearing The Royal Bengal Mangalsutra which is a part of the intimate jewellery collection. One of these photographs features models dressed in intimate wear wearing a mangalsutra.

The latest Sabyasachi ad campaign has not gone well with netizens. While some Twitter users trolled the designer for attacking the Hindu culture and expressed their dissatisfaction, others culled out some memes out of this controversy.

“What is wrong with Sabyasachi? Is this how he is going to sell mangalsutra? Showing bosom more than mangalsutra, distressed look on the bride’s face, and a gay man wearing it? I didn’t expect him [to] go so woke to this level. All respect is gone,” one of the users commented.

Another user shared the image of a Maharashtrian woman sporting a mangalsutra and wrote, “Mangalsutra looks like this Sabyasachi. It’s not a random piece of fashion jewellery, it indicated the love and commitment the husband and wife have towards each other.”

So, how much does this mangalsutra cost? As per the designer’s Instagram page, the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra is made of 18 carat gold, black onyx and pearls and is priced at Rs 1.65 lakh.

Also read: ‘They started from scratch’: Harsh Goenka backs India’s start-up community

Also read: 'Monisha, your fati T-shirt is too middle class’: Here’s how the internet reacted to Apple’s Rs 1,900 polishing cloth

Also read: Twitter divided on RCB Captain Virat Kohli’s tips on celebrating Diwali; here’s how internet reacted