Rising taxes, safety concerns, and stricter immigration rules are making Indians abroad rethink where they live and work. The UK, a popular destination for skilled Indians, has seen many leave because of higher taxes and safety worries. The United States raised H-1B visa fees on Friday, making it more expensive for Indians to enter the country.

While some believe that America's H-1B fee hike would prompt Indian techies to head home, a professor has said that not a single NRI is even considering this option. She said many are now moving to countries like Dubai, Singapore, Japan, Portugal, Switzerland, and Nordic nations. These places promise safety, merit-based opportunities, and a better quality of life.

Dr Rajeshwari Iyer, an alumna of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Puducherry, shared a post on X.

“NRIs are leaving the UK due to rising taxes and safety concerns, and now the U.S., with sharply higher H-1B fees, many are leaving America too. They are moving to Dubai, Singapore, Japan, Portugal, Switzerland, and Nordic countries that promise security, merit-based opportunities, and a better quality of life. Meanwhile, not a single NRI is even considering returning to India. Why? That’s the question we need to find the answer to.”

In her another tweet, she said India must take serious action to keep its talent. She added: "While the U.S. may shut its doors to Indian talent, the world still has research-driven, merit-oriented nations. But the real goal should be to make India itself a hub of innovation, merit, and opportunity."

She suggested India move away from “freebie politics, caste- and religion-based reservations, and rampant corruption” and focus on R&D, skill development, and high-tech, innovation-driven jobs.

Recently, Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to India, explained why the UAE attracts so many Indians. Speaking on a podcast with Raj Shamani, he said that while conflicts in some regions sometimes trigger migration, many Indians moved to the UAE well before such events. He recalled overhearing Indians on flights between Delhi and Dubai talk about why they decided to stay.

“The way this place reacted to COVID, how everyone had fair access to vaccines and top-notch healthcare, made people decide to stay,” he said. He added that there was no discrimination, and essential goods and services were always available, which gave people a sense of safety and stability.

Dr. Alshaali also mentioned the UAE’s good schools, especially British curriculum schools, and easy access to healthcare—even for routine checkups. He pointed out how the UAE’s different emirates work together smoothly despite having their own rulers and traditions, creating a safe and stable environment.

“People find a safe zone or haven here; once they experience this stability and quality of life, they are reluctant to go elsewhere,” he said.

The H-1B visa fee of $100,000 would apply only to new applicants, a White House official clarified on Saturday. The clarification came a day after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation raising the fee on the visas used by companies to hire workers from overseas, including from India, to live and work in the US.

"This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. "Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter."