'Not funny': Karnataka student lashes out at professor for calling him a 'terrorist'

A video, reportedly from Bengaluru's Manipal Institute of Technology, has gone viral as it showed a Muslim student arguing with his professor for allegedly calling him a 'terrorist.' In the 45-second video, the young student can be spotted confronting the professor in a classroom full of students. Following this, the professor was suspended by the institution on Monday.

The viral video also shows the professor apologising to the student later, and adding "you are just like my kid" and "it's a funny thing."

"Will you talk to your son like that? Will you call him by the name of a terrorist? How can you call me like that in front of so many people in the class? Your sorry doesn't change how you think or how you portray yourself here," the student can be heard saying.

Moreover, the student also added that it's not funny. "26/11 was not funny. Being a Muslim in this country and facing all of this everyday is not funny," said the student.

After the video went viral, MIT suspended the professor and ordered an internal inquiry. "Appropriate action is being taken on this issue and we are doing the needful. Counselling is being given to the student, and the professor has been suspended from the college," S P Kar, director of public relations, Manipal University, told India Today.

"The incident took place during one of his normal sessions and it is challenging to trace the dialogue that led to this issue. Therefore, we have taken suo motu action. The student is really anxious because nobody actually expected this," Kar stated.

The clip was also retweeted by Ashok Swain, the professor of peace and conflict at Uppsala University, saying, "A professor in a class room in India calling a Muslim student ‘terrorist’ - This is what it has been to be a minority in India."

Also Read: Shraddha Walkar murder: Police recovers weapon Aaftab used to dismember her