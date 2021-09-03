Not just charpai! Anand Mahindra seeks global attention for other Indian items

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra is wondering why the world took such a long time to discover the humble Indian charpai or cot. He called the ‘charpai’ an iconic design that marries elegance with comfort, adding that it embodies a sustainable design. Besides this, he added that the clay Kulhar is the other Indian product which has such potential.

“The humble ‘charpai’ is an iconic design that’s spare yet elegant and comfortable. It embodies ‘sustainable’ design. In hindsight, I wonder why it took so long for the world to discover it. What are the other Indian products that have such potential? I vote for the clay Kulhar!”

The humble ‘charpai’ is an iconic design that’s spare yet elegant & comfortable. It embodies ‘sustainable’ design. In hindsight, I wonder why it took so long for the world to discover it. What are the other Indian products that have such potential? I vote for the clay Kulhar! https://t.co/wCModY4V2H — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 3, 2021

Soon after Mahindra’s tweet came out, netizens suggested Indian products like moodha (stool), stone pestle and mortar, container for storing pickles (barni or martban) among others.

For the unversed, Mahindra’s tweet comes after a New Zealand-based website Annabelle’s listed the charpai, which is a staple in Indian households, at a whopping Rs 41,249 (800 NZD) after discount. Before discount, the product was priced at Rs 61,863 (1,200 NZD). The brand called the charpai ‘Vintage Indian Daybed’ and labeled it as ‘one-of-a-kind’ and ‘original’ product.



Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: New Zealand outlet sells charpai at Rs 41,249 after discount

Also read: Gucci sells 'Indian kurta' at Rs 2.55 lakh; netizens say 'no thanks'